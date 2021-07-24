Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $7,971,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,489,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.96.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

