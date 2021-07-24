Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,517 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 120.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $145.85 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.08 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

