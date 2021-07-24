Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 52,437 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 665.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,437 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.07% of EVO Payments worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 19.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the first quarter worth about $319,000. 57.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,901 shares in the company, valued at $307,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $50,287.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,857.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,467 shares of company stock worth $2,494,897. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVOP shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

