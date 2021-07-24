Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CW stock opened at $116.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

