Holocene Advisors LP Invests $1.94 Million in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 58,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,258,000 after buying an additional 385,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 906,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,923,000 after buying an additional 537,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 46,023 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 47.6% during the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 337,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after buying an additional 108,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $34.31 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

