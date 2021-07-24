Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Shares Up 17.5%

Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) shares traded up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $29.29. 6,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 410% from the average session volume of 1,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.12.

About Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

Hong Kong Television Network Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the multimedia production, content distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a Â’one-stop shop' platform, including online shopping and delivery services.

