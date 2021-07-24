Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. 3,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 30,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESVIF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.04.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

