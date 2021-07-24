Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.04

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 6770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25.

About Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

