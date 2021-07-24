Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WBS. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.09.

WBS stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Webster Financial by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,249,000 after acquiring an additional 38,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

