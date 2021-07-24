Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

WTTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 438.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 126,003 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 120.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 401.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 176,866 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

