Holocene Advisors LP Buys 42,192 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 322.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

EPC stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.