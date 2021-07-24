California State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.65 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,126 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $13,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. FMR LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in SEI Investments by 6,645.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 66,450 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SEI Investments by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

SEIC opened at $60.80 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.32%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.