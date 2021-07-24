California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Manhattan Associates worth $13,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 16.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 238,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,031,000 after buying an additional 33,497 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,479,000 after buying an additional 250,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $226,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH stock opened at $149.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.68 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $149.64.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.