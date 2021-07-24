Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Trading 3.9% Higher After Strong Earnings

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)’s share price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $34.96 and last traded at $34.85. 2,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 145,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $202,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,786.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a market cap of $690.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.75.

About Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

