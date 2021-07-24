California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,906 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zynga were worth $16,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

ZNGA stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $188,249.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,135,011 shares of company stock worth $33,926,460. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

