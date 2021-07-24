Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PLUG. Northcoast Research began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a sector underperform rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.26.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

