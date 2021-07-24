SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.06.

SLM stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.42. SLM has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SLM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,085,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,196,000 after buying an additional 543,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,182,000 after purchasing an additional 801,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 7,220,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,744,000 after purchasing an additional 225,877 shares during the last quarter.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

