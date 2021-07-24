Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $65.06 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $54.43 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.45.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.