Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) had its target price increased by Alliance Global Partners from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verb Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verb Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERB opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 192.76% and a negative net margin of 309.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verb Technology will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERB. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

