Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

JHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

