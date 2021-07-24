Furucombo (COMBO) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $206,473.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00040110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00102590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00139316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,887.54 or 1.00398300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.86 or 0.00903215 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

