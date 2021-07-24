HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $152.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

HOCPY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded HOYA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HOYA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of HOYA stock opened at $136.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.37. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $94.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.47.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

