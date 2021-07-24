Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.52.

Several analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Etsy stock opened at $208.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,867 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,830 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,902,000 after buying an additional 109,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,373,000 after buying an additional 216,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $196,817,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,991,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,609,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

