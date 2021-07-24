Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $165,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark G. Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $167,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $34.35 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in NETGEAR by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

