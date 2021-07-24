Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ULVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,400 ($57.49).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,144 ($54.14) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,279.75. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.