TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $145,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TNET opened at $73.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.42. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,471,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 119.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 248,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

