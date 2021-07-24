EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Upgraded to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have C$1.10 target price on the stock.

NWVCF stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89. EnWave has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

