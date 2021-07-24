EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Upgraded to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have C$1.10 target price on the stock.
NWVCF stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89. EnWave has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.47.
About EnWave
