Berenberg Bank Reiterates $14.48 Price Target for Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price objective on Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.74.

Shares of ROYMY opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.2232 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

