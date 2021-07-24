Morgan Stanley Reiterates “$14.80” Price Target for Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)

Morgan Stanley set a $14.80 price target on Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GRPTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered Getlink from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Getlink from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of GRPTF stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82. Getlink has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

