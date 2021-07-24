Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to Buy

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SZGPY. BNP Paribas raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.18. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

