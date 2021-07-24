Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given New C$265.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BYDGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.56.

BYDGF opened at $192.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.21. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $142.78 and a 1-year high of $194.80.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

