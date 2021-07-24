Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Warburg Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

OTCMKTS DWHHF opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.