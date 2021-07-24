Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 965,323 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.17% of Assured Guaranty worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,876 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 190,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 704.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:AGO opened at $46.34 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $886,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

