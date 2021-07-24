Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $2,552,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,344,000 after buying an additional 30,061 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $217.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

