Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,784 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.