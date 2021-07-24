Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Itron worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Itron by 32.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 20.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Steelhead Partners LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth about $1,871,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Itron by 441.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Itron by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

