Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

MGTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.