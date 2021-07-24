NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NCSM stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NCS Multistage will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCSM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

