PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $3.69 on Friday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAS. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,861,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,486,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

