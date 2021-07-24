Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Shell Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shell Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 125.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.5%.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.81. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SHLX. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

