The Bank of Princeton Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

BPRN opened at $29.77 on Friday. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $201.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bank of Princeton stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of The Bank of Princeton worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.