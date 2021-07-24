Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $21.40 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

