Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.
Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $21.40 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.91.
In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.
