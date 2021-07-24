Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $44.51 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.