Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 293 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGS opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.71. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

