AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 40,375 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,375 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Regency Centers worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Regency Centers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of REG opened at $65.05 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,997. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

