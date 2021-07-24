Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 175,424 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 60.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 467,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 108.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after buying an additional 601,762 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $10,672,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $7,476,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 599.6% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 370,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 317,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 1,764.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.25. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.05.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HESM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

