Man Group plc Decreases Stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Man Group plc cut its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 66.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,382 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the first quarter worth $2,127,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth about $820,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.62. The firm has a market cap of $562.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.58. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. PetMed Express’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.