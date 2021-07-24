Man Group plc Decreases Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,106 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of Sealed Air worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,578,000 after acquiring an additional 204,729 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after acquiring an additional 731,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,487,000 after purchasing an additional 261,167 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 702,384 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $72,815,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

NYSE:SEE opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

