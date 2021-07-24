Man Group plc Purchases 815,752 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 1,133.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815,752 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

PTEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

