Bombardier’s (BDRBF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their sell rating on shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $0.60 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.95. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

